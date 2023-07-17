Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $77.95 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 127,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $77,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $80.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

