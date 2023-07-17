Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $79.89 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,257,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,888 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $79,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

