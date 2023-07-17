Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $88.43 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $88,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.84 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.