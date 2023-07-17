Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $72,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $332,126,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,834,686 shares of company stock worth $119,262,479. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $80.29 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

