Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 25,245 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,633,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $76,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 43,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 288,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.