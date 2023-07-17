Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,832 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $72,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,367,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,387,000 after buying an additional 154,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,061,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HDB opened at $67.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

