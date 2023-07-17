Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $71,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $366.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.68 and its 200 day moving average is $307.30. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $371.39.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

