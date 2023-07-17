Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 158,832 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,832 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $89,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.81 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

