Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 168,694 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704,707 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 168,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $75,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in eBay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in eBay by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $46.50 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.