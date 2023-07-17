Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,108 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,108 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $77,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $4,576,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $235.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.88. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

