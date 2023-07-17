Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 218,033 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218,033 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $74,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $66.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.02.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.94%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

