Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 243,910 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,643,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,910 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $76,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,211,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,939,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Activity

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.40 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

