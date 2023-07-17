Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,207 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $80,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $111.96 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -238.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

