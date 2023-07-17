Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,731 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,873 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $75,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

VMW opened at $156.23 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.