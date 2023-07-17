Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 60,396 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,396 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $80,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.