Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $477,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $136.43 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

