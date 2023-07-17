Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $151.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

