Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Update

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.72.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $114.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

