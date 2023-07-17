The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 762,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $84,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,800,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Allstate Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.97 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

