The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $70.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.