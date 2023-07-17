The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after buying an additional 323,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $353.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

