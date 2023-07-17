The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PG opened at $150.05 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21. The firm has a market cap of $353.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
