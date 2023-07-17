The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $116.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

