The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 1,177.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 260,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,993.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 187,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $103.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.19 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

