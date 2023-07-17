The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $91,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,176. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

