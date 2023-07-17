Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,502,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,221,000 after purchasing an additional 86,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $125.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.