Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.55. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.