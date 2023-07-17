TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

