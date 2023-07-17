Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

