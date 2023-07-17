UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 6,400.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

