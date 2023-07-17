United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 52,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $24.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

