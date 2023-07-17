Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $113.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

