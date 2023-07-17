Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $224.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.29 and a 52-week high of $225.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

