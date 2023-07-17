W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Insider Activity

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.26 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.23%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile



Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

