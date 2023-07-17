Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 2,869 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

