Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $454.69 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.95 and its 200 day moving average is $283.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

