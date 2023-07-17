WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $136.43 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

