Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

