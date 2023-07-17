Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Western Digital Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Digital
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.