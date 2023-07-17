WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Update

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 594,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $193.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.83.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

