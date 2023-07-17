Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 392 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

