Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 163 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 158.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 469.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 225,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 143,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $149.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average is $137.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $152.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

