10,565 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,006,000 after acquiring an additional 414,302 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,400,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,261,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,943 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

