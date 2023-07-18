1,100 Shares in AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Vice ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

