15,070 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.