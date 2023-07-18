17,003 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Progress Software by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 118,994 shares during the period.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,345 shares of company stock worth $2,856,526. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

