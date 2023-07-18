18,940 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.