3,368 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

