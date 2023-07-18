490 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 490 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BIO opened at $388.00 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.46.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

