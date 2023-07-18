5,500 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 519.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

