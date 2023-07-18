646 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $458.12 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $462.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.31.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.73.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

